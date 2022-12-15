News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi HC seeks govt, petitioners' responses to pleas against Agnipath

Delhi HC seeks govt, petitioners' responses to pleas against Agnipath

Source: PTI
December 15, 2022 17:42 IST
The Delhi high court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

IMAGE: Aspirants get themselves registered under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, at Surankote, in Poonch. Photograph: ANI Photo

Besides pleas directly challenging Agnipath, the high court also reserved its verdict on petitions concerning the recruitment processes for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements.

 

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the counsel for petitioners and the Centre to file written submissions by December 23, after which the court will go on vacation.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
