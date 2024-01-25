Ram Temple: Can Congress Surprise Modi?

Modi believes that the Congress leadership does not have the political sagacity to undertake a course correction because of its preoccupation about not losing its current gains in the voter base, observes Shekhar Iyer.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi lights the Ram Jyoti at his residence in Delhi after the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/Twitter

There are already many Congress leaders who are upset with Rahul Gandhi's approach. Perhaps, the Congress can rethink and surprise Modi.

If the Opposition really needs to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi by surprise in the run-up to the 2024 elections, all it needs to do is to welcome the new home of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Modi's prominence in the pran pratishtha ceremony of the new temple may have angered the Opposition leaders. But they can take some wind out of the BJP's sails -- if they can stop berating this issue.

No amount of wailing over the loss of a 'secularist vision' of Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy will give any advantage to them. Rather, it would only reinforce the BJP's arguments against them.

Modi knows very well that the Opposition's DNA and a compulsive pattern in its leaders' approach won't let them shift gears easily as they remain obsessed by the BJP-RSS role.

That is why many believe that if only Rahul Gandhi had let his party's top leaders accept the invite from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, things could have been different today.

The Congress could have showcased its participation as a proof of its sincerity on the issue, which was settled by a verdict of the Supreme Court in 2019. Later, in the run-up to the polls, the party could go to town with its criticism on this issue.

Instead, the flip flop by the top leadership, which was followed by assertion that Rahul Gandhi would avoid a visit to the temple even during his ongoing Nyay Yatra as Ayodhya does not fall on his path, only strengthened the BJP's arsenal.

Also, the attempts by the supporters of the Congress and the Left to justify the boycott of the ceremony by reviving criticism of the apex court's verdict and decades-old arguments against the Ram temple in a newer context has only damaged the Opposition's credibility further.

Modi believes that the Congress leadership does not have the political sagacity to undertake a course correction because of its preoccupation about not losing its current gains in the voter base, which brought dividends in the assembly polls in Karnataka and Telangana.

However, the Congress' main battle is in the northern belt where Ram matters a lot to the common folks.

Rahul Gandhi cannot afford to ignore the people's devotion or appear to mock the current fervour across several cities and towns and even villages over the January 22 event.

In the days to come, it is bound to go up further as thousands of devotees seek darshan in Ayodhya. This euphoria may peak when Ram Navami is observed on April 17.

Therefore, it would serve the Congress best if it acknowledges that the Ram Mandir indeed heralds a significant moment in Indian history.

It must also show that it respects the unwavering commitment of numerous devotees, who have longed to restore a magnificent temple at this sacred site, once lost to external forces.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being felicitated during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, January 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sensing the difficulties of the Congress in taking this position, Modi has already moved into a new orbit of projecting the Ram temple as the beginning of fulfilment of the ancient Indian concept of good governance: Ram Rajya.

The term refers to an ideal State, which is believed to have existed after Ram returned to his kingdom of Ayodhya and established his rule. Even Mahatma Gandhi described it as a state that stood for moral values -- justice, equality and truth, caring for the most marginalised.

Our politicians have often invoked the concept of Ram Rajya as a pledge in the run-up to several elections.

In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi began his election speech with a pledge to bring Ram Rajya in the country.

Ironically, the Congress under Sonia Gandhi sought to distance itself from the Ram Mandir issue since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

On the other hand, the BJP never gave up on the issue, recording its commitment in every election manifesto.

Only, between 1998 and 2004, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, the BJP declared openly that it had set aside all contentious issues (for want of a majority in Parliament of its own) and it was driven by the agenda of governance of the NDA alliance.

After the BJP lost the 2004 polls, L K Advani lamented that the party did not do well because the core voters were disappointed that it had not dealt with ideological issues --because of the coalition politics.

Today, Rahul Gandhi appears to have been advised (by the counsel he seeks) that he should revert to the Nehruvian approach and not that of his father -- because the Congress would never win back the Hindu votes, which are with Modi and the BJP in any case on account of issues like the Ram temple.

But such an approach can best be described as short-sighted and devoid of an understanding of the Congress' role.

As Modi has shown, beyond its religious significance, the temple can trigger among the people a vision of a quality of governance that can combine the strength of Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage), propelling the nation forward.

Modi has not minced words in drawing attention to India's rich heritage and the universal appeal of Lord Ram's teachings, which transcend religious barriers.

That is why he gave out a new mantra linking the Ram temple and the prosperity of the nation -- 'Dev se desh; Ram se Rashtra (from God to country, and from Ram to nation).'

IMAGE: Modi greets sadhus during the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a message to political opponents who did not like the opening of the Ram temple, Modi also recalled there was a time when some people said that if the Ram temple was built it would lead to unrest.

'Such people failed to understand the purity of India's social sentiment. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony, and coordination in Indian society.

'We are seeing that this construction is not igniting any fire, but rather it is giving birth to energy.

'The Ram temple has brought inspiration for every section of society to move towards a brighter future. Today, I call upon those people ... Feel it, rethink your perspective.'

The BJP has portrayed the Ram temple as central to its vision of reclaiming Hindu pride, which it says was suppressed by centuries of Mughal rule and British colonialism.

No doubt, Modi has been the face of an unprecedented fusion of religion and politics in the country.

Perhaps, Modi and the BJP may hope that opening the Ayodhya Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, will help catapult the prime minister to a record third successive term.

But most of us would also agree that, even before the Ram temple opening, Modi has been seen to have the edge as he remains the most popular leader.

The BJP's win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh helped in giving this impression.

One should not think that it is only the Ram temple that will give Modi support.

There are already many Congress leaders who are upset with Rahul Gandhi's approach. Perhaps, the Congress can rethink and surprise Modi.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com