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Ex-Company Officials Get Jail Term In IDBI Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 04, 2026 20:44 IST

Three former company officials have been sentenced to four years in jail by a Delhi court for defrauding the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) in a case involving cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Key Points

  • A Delhi court sentenced three former company officials to four years in prison for defrauding IDBI.
  • The officials were convicted of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and using forged documents to secure a loan of ₹9.75 crore.
  • The court emphasised that leniency in sentencing would harm the justice system and erode public confidence in the law.
  • The judge highlighted the need to deter financial crimes and send a strong message against leniency for convicted individuals.

A Delhi court on Monday sentenced three former officials of a company to four years imprisonment for defrauding the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), saying undue sympathy would harm the justice delivery system.

IDBI Fraud: Criminal Conspiracy Unveiled

Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik was hearing arguments on sentencing after the private company's ex-officials, Sumit Chaturvedi (64), Amit Chaturvedi (67) and Parvin Juneja (66), were convicted on April 24 for the offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and using a forged document.

 

Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik said, "It stands proved that convicts hatched a criminal conspiracy (in 2009) to defraud Industrial Development Bank of India and, acting in furtherance of the said conspiracy, got sanctioned and disbursed a loan of Rs 9.75 crores on the basis of forged documents and the funds so obtained were diverted for a purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned."

Court's Strong Stance on Justice

The judge underlined that the inadequacy of the sentence could lead to suffering of the victim and the community at large.

He said, "I am of the considered opinion that undue sympathy to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice delivery system, undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of lawâ¦"

"There is a growing tendency in society that an accused hardly gets caught, and in case he gets caught, he hardly gets punished, and in case he gets punished, he gets away with a minor punishment."

Deterrence as a Key Factor

Judge Kaushik said that this tendency needed to be curbed to give a strong signal to society that no leniency would be observed, in case a person had been convicted after a full-blown trial.

He said the convicts entered into a criminal conspiracy, cheated the bank and diverted the public money, and besides, they had been convicted in another matter of cheating Rs 15 crore by following a similar modus operandi.

"Deterrence is one of the key factors that is to be considered while awarding punishment. In the present circumstances, no case is made out for releasing the convicts on probation," the judge said.

He sentenced the three convicts to four years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh for the offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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