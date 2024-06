A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

The application was moved by the central probe agency after the AAP leader was produced before the court from Tihar central jail.

Kejriwal is in prison in connection with the excise scam money laundering case probed by the ED.