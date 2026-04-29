Delhi Court Acquits Man In Rape Case: What Happened?

A Delhi court has acquitted a man of rape charges, determining that the evidence pointed to a consensual relationship that later deteriorated, leading to the filing of the complaint.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi court acquits man accused of rape, citing inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony.

The court found evidence suggesting a consensual relationship between the accused and the complainant.

The complainant's allegations of rape and causing miscarriage were not supported by substantive evidence.

The judge noted the complainant's maturity and lack of evidence of threat or coercion.

The court concluded the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

A Delhi court has acquitted a man of charges of repeatedly raping a woman, who had alleged that he established physical relations with her after a false promise of marriage, with the judge saying that evidence pointed to a consensual relationship that turned sour.

Court Highlights Inconsistencies in Testimony

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja was hearing a case against Bilal Ahmed alias Sheelu, who was accused under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) , 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with charges under the BNS, relating to causing miscarriage.

The judge noted that the relationship continued for nearly three years and the complainant did not lodge any complaint during that period or disclose the allegations to family members.

In an order dated April 13, the judge said, "This court has no hesitation to conclude that the deposition of the prosecutrix which is full of infirmities and inconsistencies, has rendered her testimony wholly unreliable."

"The shaky evidence, which is only oral in nature, cannot be formed a basis of conviction in this case. None of the offence charged against the accused has been proved in this case," it added.

The accused was represented by advocate Fahad.

Details of the Allegations

According to the prosecution, the complainant alleged that she met the accused in December 2022, after which they became friends and entered into a relationship.

She claimed the accused promised to marry her and established physical relations with her on that assurance on multiple occasions.

She alleged that in May 2025, she became pregnant and that the accused administered medicine which caused a miscarriage without her knowledge. She later approached the police in August 2025 after learning that the accused had become engaged elsewhere.

Court's Reasoning for Acquittal

The court said the complainant, a 27-year-old adult woman, was mature enough to understand the consequences of her actions and there was no evidence to show that she was under threat, coercion or blackmail.

"All these circumstances lead us to the conclusion that the prosecutrix had freely and consciously consented to have sexual intercourse with the accused and her consent was not in consequence of any misconception of fact," the judge said.

The court also found no substantive evidence to support the allegation that the accused caused a miscarriage by administering medicine.

It said no specific date, time or place of the alleged act was mentioned and no medical evidence was produced to establish that the miscarriage resulted from any medicine allegedly given by the accused.

"The circumstances clearly indicate that the accused and prosecutrix were in a love relation and when the relation went sour, the prosecutrix proceeded to file a complaint against the accused," the court said.

Holding that the complainant's testimony suffered from inconsistencies and did not inspire confidence, the court said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

"No cogent evidence has been led on record to prove the culpability of the accused qua the offences charged against him. Thus, this court is of the considered opinion that prosecution has failed to establish its case against the accused... beyond reasonable doubt," the court said.