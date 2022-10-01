Delhi cops nab 9 for scuffle at Jamia Millia, firing inside hospital

The police registered two cases and apprehended nine people in connection with a scuffle between Jamia Millia Islamia students and a firing incident in Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel stand guard outside the Jamia Millia Islamia College after Section 144 declared in the Okhla area, in New Delhi, Septembger 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the cases were registered at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations.

In both the cases, nine people have been apprehended, they said.

Around 8.50 pm on Thursday, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library. During inquiry, it was found that there was a fight between two groups of students, a senior police officer had said.

In the incident, Noman Chaudhary sustained a blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar with his friend Nauman Ali for treatment, the officer had said.

Meanwhile, a student from the second group, Jalal, came to the hospital with his friends and fired at Ali outside the emergency ward, the officer had said.

Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. The injured was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A case under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station for the scuffle between two groups of students and investigation was taken up, the officer said.

During investigation, Nauman Ali (25), Nauman Chaudhary (26), residents of Jamia Nagar, and Abdul Hannan (26), a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, have been apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The other accused persons are being traced, police said.

The second case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at New Friends Colony police station for the firing incident, they said.

The police apprehended Jalaluddin alias Jalal (32), a resident of Dhaoj village in Faribabad district, Haryana; Kaptan Bhadana (25), a resident of Mathura in UP; Samsad (26) and Raheel (23), residents of Palwal district in Haryana; Mohammad Yusuf (26), a resident of Jamia Nagar; and Sabir (27), a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, in connection with the incident, they added.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Holy Family Hospital said, "There was a clash between two groups in the locality (Jamia Nagar) and some of the injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency."

"One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control," it said.

Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia Nazim Hussain Jafri told PTI that a scuffle broke out on the campus but was immediately resolved by the authorities.

However, the students got involved in another round of fight at a hospital during which one of them sustained a bullet injury.

"A scuffle broke out on the campus between two groups in the morning and we immediately took action and resolved the issue. In the evening, the group got engaged in another fight and a student suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital," Jafri said.

"In the hospital, a few students along with outside people fired bullets. On the campus, we ensure the safety and security of the students. We ensure discipline is maintained and that the students are safe. Their safety is our priority," he added.