Delhi Cop Nabbed in Fake Police Clearance Certificate Scam

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested for involvement in a fake Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) racket, raising concerns about corruption and the integrity of official documents.

Key Points A Delhi Police constable from Shaheen Bagh police station was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing fake Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs).

The constable and his associate charged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for the forged PCCs, significantly undercutting the official process.

The racket was uncovered during a narcotics investigation, revealing a connection between drug trafficking and the fake document scheme.

Authorities recovered numerous forged PCCs, fake stamps, and a fake Delhi Police ID, suggesting a widespread operation.

Police are investigating potential links between the accused, a foreign national, and other illegal activities, including narcotics trafficking.

A Delhi Police constable posted in the Shaheen Bagh police station was arrested over alleged involvement in a racket preparing fake Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), an official said on Friday.

The racket came to light during a probe into a narcotics trafficking case in southeast Delhi, he said.

According to police, the accused constable, identified as Arun, a 2017-batch personnel originally from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, had allegedly been generating forged PCCs with the help of his associate Tushar, a resident of Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh, who had earlier worked as a police "mitra" with several police stations.

The duo allegedly charged around Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for preparing forged PCCs and would deliver the documents within a few hours, police said.

In contrast, a genuine PCC is issued online by the Delhi Police Special Branch after verification and usually takes 10-15 days to be processed.

Uncovering the Fake PCC Operation

The racket surfaced after the district's narcotics unit apprehended an alleged drug trafficker, identified as Ashish, and recovered around 18 grams MDMA from his possession. During questioning, police conducted a raid at a rented accommodation linked to him in Sunlight Colony area.

During search of the premises, police found constable Arun and Tushar staying there for the past six months on a monthly rent of Rs 35,000.

Further checking of the house led to the recovery of a large number of forged PCCs, blank forms and several official-looking stamps allegedly bearing the names of Delhi Police station house officers (SHOs), officials from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and other police officers, he said.

Police also recovered a fake Delhi Police identity card allegedly belonging to Tushar, posing as a constable. Investigators suspect that the accused may have generated hundreds of fake PCCs, with several such certificates found stored on their mobile phones, police added.

Officials said two separate FIRs have been registered at Sunlight Colony police station -- one in connection with the narcotics recovery and another for impersonation, forgery and preparation of fake PCCs.

Police sources claimed the a payment for purchasing the recovered MDMA was allegedly made through the constable's mobile phone.

Further Investigation and Potential Links

During the raid, police also found a foreign woman, believed to be a resident of Uzbekistan, staying at the rented accommodation. Police are probing her possible links with the accused and examining whether she had any connection with narcotics trafficking or other illegal activities.

A Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) is an official document issued by the Delhi Police Special Branch certifying that the applicant has no criminal record. It is commonly required for overseas employment, visa applications, immigration procedures, private jobs and tenant verification.

While the official application fee for a PCC is Rs 10, the accused allegedly charged up to Rs 2,000 for the forged documents, police sources said.

Meanwhile, police also pointed out that a sub-inspector, Rakesh Kumar, formerly posted in Crime Branch and allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities in Sunlight Colony area, has been absconding for several years. He was dismissed from service in March 2025 but is yet to be arrested.