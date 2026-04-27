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Delhi Police Constable Arrested In Delivery Agent Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 27, 2026 13:51 IST

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A Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for the alleged murder of a delivery agent in Jaffarpur Kalan, sparking a swift investigation into the fatal shooting.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police head constable arrested for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old delivery agent.
  • The incident occurred after a heated argument in Jaffarpur Kalan, southwest Delhi.
  • The accused, Neeraj, was apprehended within 24 hours of the shooting.
  • A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
  • The delivery agent, Pandav Kumar, died from a gunshot wound, while his friend sustained injuries.

A Delhi Police head constable accused of shooting dead a 21-year-old delivery agent and injuring his friend following an altercation in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area has been arrested, officials said on Monday.

Swift Arrest in Delhi Shooting Case

The arrest comes within 24 hours of the incident, they said, adding that he had been hiding and was apprehended around midnight from the Jaffarpur area.

 

The accused, identified as Neeraj, has been posted with the local police unit, a senior police officer confirmed.

However, he was not on duty at the time of the incident, according to the officer.

Details of the Incident

In the early hours of Sunday, Neeraj allegedly opened fire at Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan following a heated argument. Kumar died of a gunshot wound, while Krishan sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were standing by a road after attending a birthday celebration in the area. Neeraj, who lives nearby, got into an argument with them before allegedly firing from close range.

"The accused fired at Kumar from point-blank range. The bullet pierced through his chest and also hit his friend," a police officer said. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead.

Investigation Underway

The accused had immediately fled the spot after the incident.

A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station, and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

Police said Neeraj was tracked down and arrested after sustained efforts, including local intelligence inputs and raids in the surrounding areas.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances that led to the firing, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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