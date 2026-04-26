Delhi Cop Accused Of Murder After Casteist Slurs

A Delhi Police head constable is accused of murder after allegedly opening fire and hurling casteist abuse at a 21-year-old youth in Jaffarpur Kalan, sparking outrage and demands for justice.

Key Points A 21-year-old food delivery agent was killed in Jaffarpur Kalan, Delhi, allegedly by a Delhi Police head constable.

The accused, Neeraj, allegedly used casteist slurs before opening fire on the victim and his friend.

The victim's family alleges the shooting was unprovoked and demands immediate arrest and strict punishment for the accused.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, with efforts underway to apprehend the absconding accused.

A 21-year-old youth was killed and his friend was injured when a Delhi Police "head constable" opened fire after hurling casteist abuses during an altercation on Sunday, his family alleged.

The friend of the youth was hit by the bullet that passed through the victim's body, and he is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred when Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan were standing on a road in Jaffarpur Kalan village around 2.30 am, and the accused, Neeraj, allegedly opened fire from point-blank range following an argument with them, police said in a statement.

The family of the deceased alleged that Neeraj is a head constable with the Delhi Police. The police, however, did not confirm it.

According to the police, information was received at Jaffarpur Kalan police station at around 2.30 am from a hospital regarding the admission of two persons with gunshot injuries, one of whom was declared brought dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two had attended a birthday party of a two-year-old child at their friend's residence.

After the celebrations, the victims were engaged in a conversation with the hosts of the party on the road before leaving, it said.

The police said that Neeraj, who lives on the opposite side of the road, came down and got into an argument with them. During the altercation, he allegedly fired at Kumar, who was on a motorcycle, aiming at his chest from close range.

"The bullet pierced through Kumar's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion, in the right side of his abdomen," the statement said.

Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar was declared dead, while Krishan is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.

The deceased's family claimed that the firing was unprovoked and that the accused suddenly opened fire after a brief argument and immediately fled from the spot.

The family also alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. He objected to Kumar standing on the road with his friends and asked him about his caste, they claimed.

"The moment he got to know that we are from Bihar, he opened fire and fled," the deceased's mother Meena Devi claimed and told reporters.

Devi said, "I want justice for my son. He was innocent and had gone to attend a birthday party. He was working hard to support the family. The accused should be given strict punishment."

The family said that the shot was from very close range without any reason. "My brother did nothing. The bullet went through his body and injured another person. Police must arrest the accused immediately," he said.

Another relative said that Kumar was the sole earning member of the family and had been working as a delivery partner to make ends meet.

"He used to deliver food through an app and was supporting the household," he added.

Family members and locals gathered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station following the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict legal action.

The police said that Neeraj is a native of Bahu Akbarpur village in Meham in Haryana's Rohtak, and has been living alone for the past 15 years.

The police are also probing the sequence of events leading to the altercation, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Accusations of Casteist Abuse

Family Demands Justice

Police Investigation Underway