Rediff.com  » News » BJP wants to kill Kejriwal: AAP after attack on CM residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 30, 2022 16:27 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to "kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection.

He was addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, during which CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the protesters.

 

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him. Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia alleged.

He said the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

The activists of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines in Delhi, demanding an apology from him for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits, with the AAP alleging vandalism during the demonstration.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
