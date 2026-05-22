Declare cow as national animal, ban its slaughter: Ajmer Sharif cleric

Chishti said that the cow holds deep religious significance for the Hindu community and deserves respect and constitutional protection.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajmer Sharif cleric Syed Sarwar Chishti urges the Centre to declare the cow as the national animal.

Chishti calls for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter and sale for sacrifice ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

He appeals to Prime Minister Modi to convene a special Parliament session to legislate the declaration.

The cleric also demands stricter laws against cattle abandonment and expresses concern over lynching incidents.

Ajmer Sharif cleric Syed Sarwar Chishti on Friday urged the Centre to declare the cow as the national animal and impose a nationwide ban on its slaughter and sale for sacrifice.

The cleric's appeal days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha on May 28.

Chishti said that the cow holds deep religious significance for the Hindu community and deserves respect and constitutional protection.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to bring legislation declaring the cow the national animal.

Promoting communal harmony

"It is important to see who supports such a bill and who opposes it," Chishti said, adding that the issue should rise above politics and be viewed from the perspective of communal harmony and cultural respect.

Chishti said Muslims would welcome such a move.

Addressing cattle abandonment and violence

The cleric also demanded stricter laws against cattle abandonment, alleging that many cows are left on roads after the end of their lactation period.

"People leave cows on roads once they stop giving milk. These animals end up eating plastic and garbage from the streets. Strict punishment should be introduced against such negligence," he said.

Chishti also expressed concern over incidents of Muslims being lynched on suspicion of cow slaughter and demanded a nationwide ban on beef exports as well.

He criticised the BJP for not bringing stricter legislation despite being in power at the Centre for more than a decade.