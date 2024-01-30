News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 14 PFI workers get death for killing Kerala BJP leader

14 PFI workers get death for killing Kerala BJP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2024 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death 14 persons associated with the now-banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in December 2021.

Image only for representation.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi.

 

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying that they were a 'trained killer squad' and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the 'rarest of the rarest' of crimes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
New bills propose death for mob lynching, minor's rape
New bills propose death for mob lynching, minor's rape
In 2:1 verdict, SC upholds constitutional validity of death penalty
In 2:1 verdict, SC upholds constitutional validity of death penalty
Batla House: HC reduces Khan's death sentence to life
Batla House: HC reduces Khan's death sentence to life
19 Spiral Galaxies Of The Universe
19 Spiral Galaxies Of The Universe
Amy Jackson Gets Engaged!
Amy Jackson Gets Engaged!
Recipe: Protein-Packed Energy Bars
Recipe: Protein-Packed Energy Bars
Divya Deshmukh exposes sexism in chess
Divya Deshmukh exposes sexism in chess
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India saw 19.8 per cent dip in awarding death sentences in 2017

India saw 19.8 per cent dip in awarding death sentences in 2017

Ahmedabad blasts: 38 IM members given death sentence

Ahmedabad blasts: 38 IM members given death sentence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances