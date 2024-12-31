HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Days after 'will go to war' vow, Musk says H-1B visa system 'broken'

Days after 'will go to war' vow, Musk says H-1B visa system 'broken'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 14:16 IST

x

Elon Musk, who has previously vowed to "go to war" to defend the H-1B visa program, has reignited debate surrounding the program by labeling it "broken" and in urgent need of "major reform."

IMAGE: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Musk, along with Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has been tapped by Trump to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Last week, Musk argued that foreign workers were needed for tech companies like Musk's SpaceX and Tesla.

"The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H-1B," Musk last week wrote on X.

 

Musk, however, appeared to retract his earlier statement in response to a post by an X user who said America needed to be a destination for the world's most "elite talent" but argued the current H-1B system was not the solution.

"Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H-1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically. I've been very clear that the programme is broken and needs major reform," Musk on Sunday said in a post on X.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The tech industry has long called for more H-1B visas to attract highly skilled workers to the US.

Musk, who was once on an H-1B visa and whose electric vehicle company Tesla has hired workers using the programme, defended the tech industry's need to hire foreign workers.

"Anyone - of any race, creed or nationality - who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fibre of your being to keep it that way!" he wrote on X on December 28.

Musk's statement also received backing from president-elect Donald Trump whose first administration restricted the programme in 2020, arguing that it allows businesses to replace Americans with lower-paid foreign workers.

However, Trump recently said: "I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them."

Musk has been consistently posting on X in favour of the programme.

"There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley," Musk wrote on December 25 on X.

Several of Trump's supporters and immigration hardliners have been increasingly pushing for scrapping the H-1B visa programme amid debate over immigration.

The debate sparked when Laura Loomer, a right-wing influencer, criticised Trump's selection of Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence policy in his coming administration. Krishnan favours the ability to bring more skilled immigrants into the US.

Loomer declared the stance to be "not America First policy" and said the tech executives who have aligned themselves with Trump were doing so to enrich themselves.

The debate intensified when Ramaswamy criticised American culture for promoting mediocrity instead of focusing on academic excellence and success based on merit.

Trump's election hopefully marks the beginning of a new golden era in America, but only if our culture fully wakes up. A culture that once again prioritises achievement over normalcy; excellence over mediocrity; nerdiness over conformity; hard work over laziness, Ramaswamy said on Thursday.

He faced backlash for the comment.

In response, Musk called for removing "contemptible fools" from the Republican Party who oppose his immigration agenda.

Musk later clarified that his statement was addressing the "hateful, unrepentant racists" he considers a threat to the Republican Party's future.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid opposition
Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid opposition
H-1B visa: Musk, Ramaswamy face Trump supporter's wrath
H-1B visa: Musk, Ramaswamy face Trump supporter's wrath
Starlink device used by terrorists in Manipur? Musk reacts
Starlink device used by terrorists in Manipur? Musk reacts
'If they tax us, we tax them': Trump's tough message to India over high tariffs
'If they tax us, we tax them': Trump's tough message to India over high tariffs
Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state
Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Richest Chief Minister Is...

webstory image 2

7 Indian Legendary Dessert Spots Make Global Rankings

webstory image 3

Vidya Balan's Most Iconic Sari Moments

VIDEOS

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach1:09

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach

Kangana arrives on 'Bigg Boss 18' sets to promote her film 'Emergency'1:06

Kangana arrives on 'Bigg Boss 18' sets to promote her...

Witness the year's last sunrise with breathtaking views1:56

Witness the year's last sunrise with breathtaking views

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD