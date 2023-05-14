Days after violence, Manipur CM, ministers meet Shah, Nadda

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by four of his cabinet ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sarada Devi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday, state minister and government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan Singh told PTI.

IMAGE: Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh addresses a press conference, in Imphal on May 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting, which came days after Manipur witnessed massive violence that claimed more than 60 lives, was also attended by BJP national president J P Nadda. It took place late in the evening.

"The chief minister, four of his cabinet ministers and the BJP state unit chief met the union home minister," Sapam Ranjan Singh said.

He did not disclose what transpired in the meeting but said the chief minister would hold a press conference on Monday morning in Imphal to brief journalists about his Delhi visit.

Sapam Ranjan Singh said the chief minister was returning to Manipur tonight.

Sources said the chief minister and other members of the delegation were called to Delhi for the meeting.

The state ministers who were present in the meeting included Th Biswajit and Govindas Konthoujam and they came to Delhi in a special aircraft, sources said.

The chief minister's visit to Delhi followed the demand by 10 tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur for a separate administration for their region in the wake of recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals.

Of the 10 legislators, seven belong to the BJP, two are from Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and one is an Independent.

The two KPA and independent MLAs are also part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP.

Violent clashes broke out in the north-eastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The chief minister had on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state.