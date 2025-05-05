HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Days after Pahalgam attack, terror hideout busted in Poonch

Days after Pahalgam attack, terror hideout busted in Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 11:39 IST

x

Security forces unearthed a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Five IEDs, two wireless sets and other material were recovered from the hideout in a forest area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI on X

All the ready-to-use IEDs, weighing between half-a-kg and five kg, were destroyed in a controlled explosion on-the-spot, thwarting terrorist plans to set off explosions in the border district, the officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint search operation by army and special operations group of J-K police at Suranthal in Marhote area of Surankote late Sunday evening, the officials said.

 

While two IEDs were found planted inside steel buckets, three others were packed in tiffin boxes, the officials said.

In addition, the officials said two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, one five litre gas cylinder, one binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
Detained for Pahalgam attack, man jumps into river, drowns
Detained for Pahalgam attack, man jumps into river, drowns
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife
Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife
'Not in My Name': Kashmiris hit the streets in protest
'Not in My Name': Kashmiris hit the streets in protest

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 2

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 3

Motorola Unveils Razr 60 Series Globally

VIDEOS

'What you desire will certainly happen': Rajnath's big hint amid tension with Pak2:50

'What you desire will certainly happen': Rajnath's big...

Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Puja in Haridwar2:20

Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Puja in...

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed airstrip in 72 hrs6:49

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD