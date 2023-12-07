News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Days after heavy rain, parts of Chennai still under water

Days after heavy rain, parts of Chennai still under water

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 07, 2023 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parts of Chennai and its suburbs in adjoining districts remained water-logged on Thursday, days after Cyclone Michuang brought torrential downpour, paralysing life in the metropolis and its surrounding areas.

IMAGE: A view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet bore the brunt of cyclone Michuang, which crossed the coast in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, before it brought heavy rains to the said four districts on December 4.

The government said relief activities have been expedited and that efforts to pump out stagnant water were on in different places in the city.

 

Velachery and parts of west Tambaram suffered from waterlogging today as well, even as food packets were air-dropped in the Pallikkaranai area in Chennai.

Manali in north Chennai was among the severely affected areas. Officials said drinking water, 12,000 litres of milk, milk powder, bedsheets and food for about 15,000 people in Manali have been dispatched.

Residents complained of inflated milk prices in many localities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Anakaputhur locality near the city and reviewed the relief work underway. He also distributed food to the affected people.

The opposition hit out at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the pace of relief work.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that of the 35,000 key interior roads under the city corporation, 20,000 were still inundated.

In a statement, he questioned the government's assertion of implementing a Rs 4,000 crore storm water drain project in the city and demanded that CM Stalin release a white paper on the matter.

PMK leader and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said normalcy was yet to return in many parts of the affected districts and urged the government to speed up the work.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Chennai Shed Its 'Disaster Capital' Tag?
Will Chennai Shed Its 'Disaster Capital' Tag?
Chennai goes under water, revives fears of 2015 flood
Chennai goes under water, revives fears of 2015 flood
Social media lends helping hand to Chennai flood-hit
Social media lends helping hand to Chennai flood-hit
Mbappe, Vini, Haaland - Who'll be soccer's new king?
Mbappe, Vini, Haaland - Who'll be soccer's new king?
Sensex falls 132 pts ahead of RBI's rate decision
Sensex falls 132 pts ahead of RBI's rate decision
Putin Leaves Russia At Last!
Putin Leaves Russia At Last!
Plot to kill Pannun: FBI chief to visit India next week
Plot to kill Pannun: FBI chief to visit India next week
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction

Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction

Flights cancelled, fares jump as rains batters Chennai

Flights cancelled, fares jump as rains batters Chennai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances