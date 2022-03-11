News
Day after results, Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat

Day after results, Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2022 14:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Friday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign during a roadshow after BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Riding in an open car decorated with floral garlands, Modi waved to people as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Kamalam is around 10 km from the airport.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil were seen flanking Modi in the vehicle.

 

People lined up in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet Modi.

Later in the day, Modi is also scheduled to address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, a state BJP leader said.

Modi's visit to his home state comes a day after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections in five states. Gujarat will go to polls at the end of this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
