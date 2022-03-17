News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after resigning as Punjab Cong chief, Sidhu lauds new CM Mann

Day after resigning as Punjab Cong chief, Sidhu lauds new CM Mann

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 17, 2022 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unfurled a 'new anti-mafia era in Punjab' and hoped he would rise to the expectations of the people.

IMAGE: Navjot Singh Sidhu. Photograph: ANI Photo

On March 11, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab, wining 92 of the 117 assembly seats, Sidhu had said the people have taken a 'very good decision' and 'laid a new foundation'.

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

'The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects...Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations...hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies...best always,' Sidhu said in a tweet, a day after he resigned as Punjab Congress president.

 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked its chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign after the party's drubbing in the just-concluded assembly polls in these five states.

Sidhu, who fought the Punjab assembly polls from the Amritsar East, lost to AAP's Jeevnjyot Kaur by 6,750 votes.

After the assembly poll verdict, Sidhu had welcomed the change ushered by the people of Punjab, while saying people's voice is the voice of God and their verdict should be humbly accepted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'
'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'
The Doctor Who Routed A CM
The Doctor Who Routed A CM
'Will Kejriwal allow Mann to run Punjab?'
'Will Kejriwal allow Mann to run Punjab?'
India's oil demand likely to jump 8% in 2022
India's oil demand likely to jump 8% in 2022
Sensex jumps over 1,000 pts despite Fed rate hike
Sensex jumps over 1,000 pts despite Fed rate hike
Women's WC: Will Mithali bounce back to form vs Aus?
Women's WC: Will Mithali bounce back to form vs Aus?
Encouraging India to stand up against Russia: US
Encouraging India to stand up against Russia: US
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann

Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann

Has Kejriwal promised Punjab more than he can deliver?

Has Kejriwal promised Punjab more than he can deliver?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances