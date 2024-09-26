News
Home  » News » Day after ICBM launch, China vows to abide by no first use of N-weapons

Day after ICBM launch, China vows to abide by no first use of N-weapons

By KJM Varma
September 26, 2024 20:36 IST
China on Thursday said it strictly abides by the policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and its latest test firing of an inter continental ballistic missile has no bearing on it.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

"China's nuclear policy is very stable, consistent and predictable. We strictly follow a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and pursue a nuclear strategy of self-defence," said senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's ministry of national defence.

 

"We have promised not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against no-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones. China will continue to keep its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security," he told a media briefing responding to a question on the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

He declined to provide more details of the ICBM launched on Wednesday, saying it should be emphasised that this is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed at any specific country or target.

On Thursday, the Chinese military published its ICBM launch photos, shedding its secrecy.

The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force publicised four pictures showing the missile's firing moment.

This has been an unusual move for the PLA because it had hardly published photos of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, let alone images of the missile's launch moment, state-run China Daily reported.

The military announced on Wednesday that the PLA Rocket Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, carrying a dummy warhead into open waters in the Pacific Ocean.

KJM Varma in Beijing
KJM Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI
 
