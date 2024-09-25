News
Days after Quad, China test-fires missile over high seas

By K J M Varma
September 25, 2024 12:17 IST
The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the defence ministry announced.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Reuters

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the ministry said in a statement.

 

The missile fell into expected sea areas, the statement said, adding this was a routine arrangement in the annual training plan and relevant countries had been notified in advance.

“This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan. It is in line with international law and practice and is not directed against any country or target," the statement said.

It is the first time in 44 years that China is known to have successfully conducted an atmospheric test of an ICBM over the high seas.

In May 1980, a DF-5 -- China's first ICBM -- flew more than 9,000 kilometres (5,590 miles), the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The new missile could reach the US mainland, the report said.

China's ICBM test comes as missile activities have been ratcheting up in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this month, North Korea conducted several short-range ballistic missile tests, flying towards the Sea of Japan or East Sea.

China maintains a “no first use” of nuclear weapons policy. 

K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
