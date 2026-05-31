Day after Abhishek, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee hurt in Hooghly attack

A TMC MP claims to have been attacked by BJP supporters in West Bengal, escalating tensions following post-election violence and prompting accusations of police inaction.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee lying on the road after being attacked in Hooghly, West Bengal, May 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Banerjee alleges BJP supporters were responsible for the attack.

The incident occurred outside a police station where Banerjee was submitting a memorandum.

Tension is high in West Bengal following post-election violence.

BJP denies the allegations, claiming locals are expressing anger against TMC.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers after the Assembly elections.

He alleged that BJP supporters were responsible for the attack on him.

This came a day after party leader Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up allegedly by locals when he visited Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district to meet families of post-poll violence victims.

Tension prevailed outside the Chanditala police station as a group of people waved black flags at Kalyan Banerjee, the MP from Hoogly district's Sreerampore, and shouted "thief" at him and other TMC delegation.

Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was struck on the head during the protest and sustained an injury. He was seen holding a cloth to the back of his head.

"All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding," he told reporters, blaming BJP supporters for the incident.

The Lok Sabha MP staged a dharna, alleging police inaction. He also asserted that the TMC would continue its protests against "BJP-sponsored attacks".

A large police contingent and central forces were deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation.

The BJP denied the allegations and claimed that locals were expressing their anger against TMC leaders across the state.