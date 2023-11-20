News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day 9: Workers still trapped in tunnel, Modi dials U'khand CM

Day 9: Workers still trapped in tunnel, Modi dials U'khand CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 20, 2023 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone to take stock of the rescue operations being carried out at the Silkyara tunnel to evacuate 41 workers trapped for over a week.

IMAGE: Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris. Photograph: ANI/X

Necessary rescue equipment and resources, he said, are being provided by the Centre and through mutual coordination between central and state agencies and expressed hope that the trapped workers will be safely evacuated.

The prime minister said it is necessary to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

This is the third time that the prime minister has spoken to Dhami about the rescue operations being carried out at the tunnel.

 

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations in detail and said all the trapped workers are safe with oxygen, nutritious food and water being constantly supplied to them.

All agencies are working in full coordination with each other in consultation with experts to carry out the rescue operations.

Dhami said he has inspected the site and is constantly monitoring the rescue operations.

All efforts are underway to evacuate the workers expeditiously, the chief minister told Modi.

Medical teams are also stationed at the site and a team from the Prime Minister's Office is also keeping an eye on the operations after visiting the tunnel for an on-the-spot review.

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
41 workers trapped for a week, rescue op on hold
41 workers trapped for a week, rescue op on hold
Fresh plan ready: Vertical hole, new road to tunnel
Fresh plan ready: Vertical hole, new road to tunnel
'Hard for me not to believe in miracles'
'Hard for me not to believe in miracles'
Kohli Gifts Maxi His India Jersey
Kohli Gifts Maxi His India Jersey
Katrina, Kiara, Ananya Party Together
Katrina, Kiara, Ananya Party Together
Can A Man Love 2 Women At The Same Time?
Can A Man Love 2 Women At The Same Time?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The progress so far

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The progress so far

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances