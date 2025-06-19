HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Daughter doesn't know how to survive in war-like situations'

'Daughter doesn't know how to survive in war-like situations'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 19, 2025 14:46 IST

x

The first evacuation flight from Iran that landed in New Delhi on Thursday morning comes as a ray of hope for the family members waiting for their loved ones to arrive.

IMAGE: Students from Kashmir board a flight to New Delhi from Armenia, amid the evacuation operation facilitated by the government of India in view of the Israel-Iran conflict, at Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia. Photograph: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association/ANI Photo

The ones left behind are anxious and are panicking, so the Indian government must hurry with the evacuation, said a couple from Richmond Town in Bengaluru whose daughter is studying medicine at Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Imran Mehdi, father of Fareehy Mehdi, said there was a blast very near to where his daughter was staying a couple of days ago.

 

"My daughter does not know how to survive in war-like situations. She is panicking so much already. So, I am requesting our Prime Minister and our External Affairs Minister to get all the Indian citizens stuck there as early as possible," said Shabana Mehdi, Fareehy's mother.

Imran said when he spoke to his daughter on June 13, he realised the gravity of the situation and tried to get her back immediately. "But I could find tickets only for June 15 in Air Arabia. By then, the airspace was already closed for commercial flights. So, she is stuck there," he added.

The couple also expressed their gratitude to the Indian government for moving their daughter to a "safer" place.

"We were told that a batch of students were moved to Armenia, which is about six to seven hours from where my daughter is staying. She is still in Iran though. We do not know exactly where she is, as we were told that it is being kept a secret for their safety," said the mother.

Stating that they have only been communicating through WhatsApp messages for now, Shabana said she is still worried about the safety of her daughter and spends sleepless nights.

"The internet connection is also not stable there. So, we are not sure how long this will also last," said Imran.

"It's been five days now since I made the last video call to her. It's a terrible state for a mother to be in. I speak on behalf of all the parents. There are 10,500 medical students and 4,000 other students from India there. So I request the government to evacuate them as soon as possible," added Shabana.

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.

Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday under 'Operation Sindhu'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We saw a missile and a drone fall from sky'
'We saw a missile and a drone fall from sky'
Indian students in Iran urge evacuation post Israeli strikes
Indian students in Iran urge evacuation post Israeli strikes
Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Our skies were filled with drones: Indian students in Iran
Our skies were filled with drones: Indian students in Iran
Why Bus To Evacuate Indian Students In Iran Is Stuck!
Why Bus To Evacuate Indian Students In Iran Is Stuck!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Draupadi Temples Of South India

webstory image 2

Dadpe Pohe: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi from Croatia1:27

PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi from Croatia

Video shows moments of panic as Iranian missile hits Israeli hospital0:15

Video shows moments of panic as Iranian missile hits...

PM Modi returns home after 'jam-packed' 3-nation visit to Cyprus, Canada & Croatia1:10

PM Modi returns home after 'jam-packed' 3-nation visit to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD