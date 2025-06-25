Darkest hour: Key events that led to Indira's Emergency

Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi just before the midnight of June 25, 1975.

President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the proclamation at Gandhi's behest which was later ratified by the Union Cabinet.

Here is the timeline of the Emergency that lasted for 21 months, which is considered as the darkest period in the history of Independent India.

IMAGE: The then prime minister Indira Gandhi with then president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. Photograph: Photo Division

January 1966: Indira Gandhi elected prime minister.

November 1969: Congress splits after Gandhi is expelled for violating party discipline.

1971: Opposition leader Raj Narain lodges complaint of electoral malpractice against Indira Gandhi after losing the Lok Sabha election against her from Rae Bareli.

1973-75: Surge in political unrest and demonstrations against the Indira Gandhi-led government.

Public protests rock the country from Gujarat to Bihar in the wake of high inflation, shortage of essential commodities and a rocky economy in the aftermath of the 1971 war against Pakistan.

June 12, 1975: Allahabad high court finds Gandhi guilty over discrepancies in the electoral campaign and declares her election null and void.

June 22, 1975: Opposition leaders address a public rally after calling for daily anti-government protests against the backdrop of the Allahabad High Court judgment.

June 24, 1975: Supreme Court rules Gandhi no longer enjoys parliamentary privileges. She is barred from voting but allowed to continue as Prime Minister.

June 25, 1975: Declaration of Emergency by president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on the advice of Indira Gandhi.

June 26, 1975: Indira Gandhi addresses the nation on All India Radio, spells out reasons for imposing Emergency.

September 1976: Sanjay Gandhi initiates mass forced sterilisation program in Delhi, forcing thousands of men to undergo vasectomy against their will.

January 18, 1977: Indira Gandhi calls for fresh elections and releases all political prisoners.

January 20, 1977: Lok Sabha dissolved after five years and 10 months.

February 11, 1977: President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed dies in office.

March 16, 1977: Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi defeated in Lok Sabha elections.

March 21, 1977: Emergency officially comes to an end.

March 24, 1977: Morarji Desai assumes office as Prime Minister of the Janata Party-led government.