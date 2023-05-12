Cyclone 'Mocha' intensifies into 'very severe' storm

Cyclone Mocha intensified into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal, officials said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which closely monitors the cyclonic storm said, 'The SCS 'Mocha' intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, lay centred at 05.30 hours IST of 12th May 2023 over central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2N and long 88.1E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair.'

IMD earlier had predicted cyclone 'Mocha' of turning into a severe cyclone by midnight of Thursday.

However, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after warnings about cyclone 'Mocha' of intensifying into a severe storm.

"We've deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers on standby," said Singh, while speaking to ANI.

While Sharing an update Sanjeev Dwivedi, IMD senior scientist, Bhubaneswar also predicted that the cyclonic storm is lightly to recurve and on the 12th of May evening it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal.

"The Cyclonic storm is likely to recurve and on the 12th of May evening, it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. On 13th May it will take peak intensity. The system is under continuous surveillance," said Sanjeev Dwivedi.

Earlier on Friday in the morning, IMD said that the deep depression lying over the Southeast.

In this regard, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also issued an official statement that its units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the IMD for cyclonic storm Mocha.

The statement said that the ICG is geared up for response to the cyclonic storm as indicated by IMD and the update had been shared with the fisheries and civil administration.