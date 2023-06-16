Cyclone Biparjoy: Army, IAF, Navy ready for rescue ops

As Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening, the armed forces asserted operational readiness for relief and rescue work that would follow.

IMAGE: Army prepares for relief and rescue operations in Gujarat on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Apart from 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force (BSF) are deployed for relief and rescue operations, officials said.

The Army has deployed 27 relief columns across Gujarat -- at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dhrangadhra as well as forward locations at Naliya, Dwarka and Mandvi, defence PRO N Manish said.

The IAF has kept one helicopter on standby each at Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The Indian Navy has positioned 10-15 teams each consisting of five people of diverse and good swimmers at Okha, Porbandar and Bakasura for rescue and relief, Manish said.

Eight Indian Coast Guard stations in Gujarat have been kept in the highest states of readiness with 15 ships and seven aircraft for at search and rescue operations. In addition, 23 disaster relief teams have been positioned, the PRO said.

The BSF has mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations and established coordination with civil administration for support to local population, with about 50 villagers of Gunao village located close to Jakhau coast shifted to its outpost, it said.

'IAF assets in operational readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. IAF is committed to assisting fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone,' the IAF tweeted earlier in the day.

Authorities have evacuated around one lakh people living in vulnerable areas in coastal districts of Gujarat.

The IMD said the cyclone would bring extremely heavy rainfall and cause 'astronomical tides' with a storm surge of two to three metres that could inundate low-lying areas in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts during landfall.

The South Western Air Command of the IAF, in a series of tweets earlier in the day, shared its plan to handle the impact of the cyclone.

'Indian Air Force is ready to face Cyclone Biparjoy. IAF has set up Disaster Management Cell at Air HQ, Command HQ and Local Air Force Stations in affected areas. Sufficient Air assets like transport aircraft and helicopters are on standby to mitigate any contingency,' it said.

'Cyclone Biparjoy meetings with the chief minister of Gujarat and chief secretary held to take stock of the situation. IAF Quick Reaction Teams, Medical Assistance Teams and Garud Commandos are also on standby to provide succour to the local populace,' it also tweeted.

The IAF's South Western Air Command further said in a tweet that it was closely working with the Gujarat government and the civil administration of

Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

'Field Kitchen with adequate provisions set up to provide meals to the needy. IAF is closely monitoring the progress of Cyclone Biparjoy,' it said.