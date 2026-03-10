Cybersecurity Expert Warns of AI-Driven Cyber Risk in New Book

A new book warns that artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the cybersecurity landscape, creating both unprecedented threats and opportunities for advanced defence strategies.

Key Points Artificial intelligence is transforming cybersecurity, enabling both faster attacks and more effective defences.

Cybersecurity is evolving into a systemic risk, impacting financial systems, supply chains, and critical infrastructure.

Organisations need to shift from a defence-only mindset to a resilience-driven approach to cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity success depends on leadership, governance, organisational culture, and human behaviour, not just technology.

Emerging frontiers in cybersecurity include responsible AI, nation-state cyber operations, cloud vulnerabilities, and quantum computing.

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the global digital landscape, a new book by cybersecurity expert Durga Prasad Dube says that the world is entering a new phase of cyber risk where machines can both defend and attack at unprecedented speed.

His book "Demystifying Cybersecurity: Myths, Mindsets and the Quest for Resilience", published by Bloomsbury India, argues that cybersecurity is no longer a purely technical problem but a strategic challenge that will define the resilience of businesses, governments and societies.

Drawing on more than four decades of experience across financial regulation, corporate cybersecurity leadership and academic research, Dube explains that cyber threats are evolving faster than traditional defences.

With AI enabling automated attacks, deepfake deception, sophisticated phishing campaigns and intelligent malware, organisations must rethink the very foundations of digital security, he says.

"Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the cybersecurity equation," Dube notes.

"While AI can dramatically enhance threat detection and response, it is also being weaponised by attackers. The future of cybersecurity will depend on how responsibly we deploy AI and how effectively we build resilience around it."

The Growing Systemic Risk of Cyberattacks

The book highlights a growing global concern: cybersecurity is becoming a systemic risk, affecting financial systems, supply chains, critical infrastructure and digital trust. Incidents ranging from software supply chain compromises to large-scale ransomware attacks have demonstrated that cyber threats can disrupt entire ecosystems rather than just individual organisations.

Moving Towards Cyber Resilience

In response, "Demystifying Cybersecurity" advocates a shift from a narrow "defence" mindset to a broader resilience-driven approach - one that focuses on anticipating attacks, minimizing damage and recovering quickly when breaches inevitably occur.

It emphasises that cybersecurity success today depends not only on technology but also on leadership, governance, organisational culture and human behaviour.

The book challenges several persistent myths surrounding cybersecurity. These include the belief that technology alone can guarantee safety, that compliance automatically ensures security and that cyber risk is solely the responsibility of IT teams.

Instead, Dube argues that cybersecurity must become a shared responsibility across organizations and societies.

The book also explores emerging frontiers such as responsible AI in security systems, the rise of nation-state cyber operations, cloud vulnerabilities, supply chain risks and the long-term implications of quantum computing for digital security.