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Home  » News » School Teacher Loses Lakhs In Rare Bank Note Scam

School Teacher Loses Lakhs In Rare Bank Note Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 15:50 IST

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A school teacher in Ajmer fell victim to a sophisticated online scam, losing Rs 3.66 lakh after being lured by fraudsters offering a high price for a rare Rs 5 bank note.

Key Points

  • A school teacher in Ajmer was duped of Rs 3.66 lakh in a rare bank note scam.
  • Cyber fraudsters lured the teacher with a fake online offer to buy a Rs 5 note for Rs 48 lakh.
  • The fraudsters demanded multiple payments under the pretext of processing fees, GST, and other charges.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the online fraud incident.

Cyber fraudsters duped a school teacher of Rs 3.66 lakh in Ajmer after luring her with a fake online offer to buy a rare Rs 5 note for Rs 48 lakh, police said on Thursday.

How The Rare Bank Note Scam Unfolded

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamsher Khan said the victim, a private school teacher, found a Facebook advertisement claiming that a Rs 5 note with a tractor symbol could fetch a high price.

 

The woman, who possessed the note, contacted the fraudsters using the number mentioned in the advertisement and shared a photograph of the note, he said.

"After verifying the note, the fraudsters initially asked for Rs 520 as a processing fee and later demanded multiple payments under the pretext of GST, vehicle charges, food expenses and other fees," Khan said.

Investigation Into The Online Fraud

The accused collected Rs 3.66 lakh from the victim after she transferred money into different bank accounts.

Police said the complainant, identified as Mridula Sharma, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Ajmer, has filed a complaint in the matter.

Police said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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