HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Issue Advisory on Digital Census Cyber Scams

Rajasthan Police Issue Advisory on Digital Census Cyber Scams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 19:56 IST

x

Rajasthan Police are alerting residents to a surge in cyber fraud attempts exploiting the digital census, urging vigilance against scams targeting personal and financial data.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police warn of cybercriminals impersonating census officials to steal personal data.
  • Scammers may use fake calls, messages, and home visits to solicit Aadhaar and bank details.
  • Fraudsters may trick victims into downloading remote access apps to gain control of their devices.
  • The digital census self-enumeration process is free and should only be accessed via the official website.
  • Citizens are urged to be vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with unknown contacts.

Rajasthan Police has issued an advisory warning people against cyber frauds under the pretext of the ongoing digital census, officials said on Thursday.

The cybercrime unit said frauds may use fake calls, messages and even doorstep visits posing as census officials to cheat people and gain access to their personal information, including bank account details.

 

Cybercrime Tactics During Digital Census

Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) V K Singh said cybercriminals have become more active amid the digital census being rolled out by the Union government.

"They may impersonate census officials and seek personal details such as Aadhaar and bank information through suspicious links or calls," he said.

According to police, frauds may also persuade victims to download remote access applications like AnyDesk or TeamViewer, gaining control of their mobile phones and siphoning off money from banking applications.

In another modus operandi, scammers visit homes with tablets, pretending to collect census data. They seek details about family members, education and facilities, and ask for OTPs under the guise of verification, which are then used for unauthorised bank transactions.

Police also warned about fake SMS messages carrying alarming content such as threats of suspension of government benefits if census details are not updated, along with malicious links that can lead to fraud.

Official Census Guidelines

Deputy Inspector General Shantanu Kumar Singh said the Union government has provided a self-enumeration facility under the digital census, which should only be accessed through the official website.

He said the self-enumeration process will be conducted from May 1 to May 15, 2026, and is completely free, with no fees or payments required.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers or visitors.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Cyber Fraud Racket Offering Fake Escort Services Busted in Rajasthan
Cyber Fraud Racket Offering Fake Escort Services Busted in Rajasthan
Stay alert, beware of 'vishing' frauds!
Stay alert, beware of 'vishing' frauds!
Report says fake bank apps may have stolen thousands of customers' data
Report says fake bank apps may have stolen thousands of customers' data
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Delhi Police Arrests 27 in Pan-India Cyber Fraud Operation
Cyberfraudsters Dupe Thane Man of ₹1.56 Crore with 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Cyberfraudsters Dupe Thane Man of ₹1.56 Crore with 'Digital Arrest' Scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth Bangla screening0:37

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth...

All Eyes on Nitanshi Goel at Bhooth Bangla Event0:35

All Eyes on Nitanshi Goel at Bhooth Bangla Event

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics0:25

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO