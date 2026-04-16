Rajasthan Police Issue Advisory on Digital Census Cyber Scams

Rajasthan Police are alerting residents to a surge in cyber fraud attempts exploiting the digital census, urging vigilance against scams targeting personal and financial data.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan Police warn of cybercriminals impersonating census officials to steal personal data.

Scammers may use fake calls, messages, and home visits to solicit Aadhaar and bank details.

Fraudsters may trick victims into downloading remote access apps to gain control of their devices.

The digital census self-enumeration process is free and should only be accessed via the official website.

Citizens are urged to be vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with unknown contacts.

Rajasthan Police has issued an advisory warning people against cyber frauds under the pretext of the ongoing digital census, officials said on Thursday.

The cybercrime unit said frauds may use fake calls, messages and even doorstep visits posing as census officials to cheat people and gain access to their personal information, including bank account details.

Cybercrime Tactics During Digital Census

Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) V K Singh said cybercriminals have become more active amid the digital census being rolled out by the Union government.

"They may impersonate census officials and seek personal details such as Aadhaar and bank information through suspicious links or calls," he said.

According to police, frauds may also persuade victims to download remote access applications like AnyDesk or TeamViewer, gaining control of their mobile phones and siphoning off money from banking applications.

In another modus operandi, scammers visit homes with tablets, pretending to collect census data. They seek details about family members, education and facilities, and ask for OTPs under the guise of verification, which are then used for unauthorised bank transactions.

Police also warned about fake SMS messages carrying alarming content such as threats of suspension of government benefits if census details are not updated, along with malicious links that can lead to fraud.

Official Census Guidelines

Deputy Inspector General Shantanu Kumar Singh said the Union government has provided a self-enumeration facility under the digital census, which should only be accessed through the official website.

He said the self-enumeration process will be conducted from May 1 to May 15, 2026, and is completely free, with no fees or payments required.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers or visitors.