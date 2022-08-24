News
CWC meet on Sunday to decide schedule for Cong presidential poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2022 11:43 IST
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president.

IMAGE: Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.

'A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3.30 pm, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president.

'Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,' Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said on Twitter.

 

The Congress president will join the meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also accompanying her.

There have been several calls by leaders publicly exhorting Rahul Gandhi to become party chief again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party's presidency conundrum.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019.

Sonia Gandhi who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

'Congress is much bigger than Gandhis'
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
CBI raids RJD leaders ahead of Bihar floor test
'I'm going to show them what I can do'
At Last! Sonia met President Murmu
WATCH: Makeup Tips To Look Like A Star
The War Against Coronavirus

