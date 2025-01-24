HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Custody of Saif Ali Khan's attacker extended till January 29

Custody of Saif Ali Khan's attacker extended till January 29

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 15:36 IST

x

A Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt last week.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police produced the accused, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), before a magistrate's court in Bandra at the end of his previous remand.

They sought his custody for seven more days from the court, arguing further investigation into some crucial aspects of the case was required.

 

The court allowed the police plea and extended his custody till January 29.

Khan's attacker, arrested from adjoining Thane city, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name to Vijay Das after illegally entering India last year, police earlier said.

The 54-year-old actor was repeatedly stabbed by the knife-wielding intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra in the early hours of Thursday (January 16) during a robbery attempt in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security and celebrity life.

Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine.

He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Police records Saif's statement days after discharge
Police records Saif's statement days after discharge
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
Saif attack: Third part of knife recovered from...
Saif attack: Third part of knife recovered from...
Saif thanks, pays auto driver who took him to hospital
Saif thanks, pays auto driver who took him to hospital
Was The Attack On Saif Waiting To Happen?
Was The Attack On Saif Waiting To Happen?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Watch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

webstory image 3

7 High-Fibre Foods To Supercharge Your Diet

VIDEOS

'They're not protecting us, we're protecting them'1:56

'They're not protecting us, we're protecting them'

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

Pune sees surge in rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases 4:19

Pune sees surge in rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD