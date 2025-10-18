HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Curbs back in Leh ahead of apex body's silent march

Curbs back in Leh ahead of apex body's silent march

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 18, 2025 11:06 IST

x

The authorities on Friday reimposed restrictions in Leh district of Ladakh over apprehensions of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity and the possibility of a law and order breakdown in the area.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrolling after prohibitory orders remain enforced following the recent violence in the area in Leh, September 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move comes barely two days after the authorities lifted the restrictions in Leh, 22 days after they were first imposed following violent clashes during protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule Status that left four persons dead and 90 injured on September 24.

 

The restrictions were reimposed in view of the Leh Apex Body's call for a two-hour silent march and a three-hour blackout across Ladakh on October 18 to express solidarity with the families of the four persons who lost their lives in last month's violence, as well as those critically injured.

The demonstration is also meant to protest the delay in the release of detained youth, the LAB said in a statement.

The district administration on September 24 promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh, banning the assembly of five or more persons.

No incidents of violence had been reported since then, officials said.

“According to a report received from the Leh SSP today, there is an apprehension of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity, danger to human life and a possibility of a law and order problem within the jurisdiction of Leh tehsil,” an order issued by District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk said.

Donk said he was satisfied that immediate preventive and remedial measures were necessary to maintain public order and tranquillity.

“Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 163 of the BNSS, I hereby direct that assembly of five or more persons shall remain prohibited within the jurisdiction of Leh tehsil,” Donk said in the order.

It added that “no procession, rally or march shall be carried out without prior written approval of the competent authority".

"No one shall use vehicle-mounted or other loudspeakers without prior permission from the competent authority,” it said.

Donk also said that no one shall make statements that might disturb public tranquillity or lead to a law and order problem.

“As notice cannot be served individually, this order is being passed ex-parte,” the official said, adding that any violation would invite punitive action.

On Tuesday, the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced fresh protests in support of their demand for statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

On Friday, the Centre moved to address a key demand of the protesting groups by announcing a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the violent clashes of September 24.

The police detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a key face of the protests, under the National Security Act on September 26, for allegedly inciting the violence. Wangchuk is presently lodged at the Jodhpur jail.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
Unrest, curfew cripple Ladakh tourism post Pahalgam fear
Unrest, curfew cripple Ladakh tourism post Pahalgam fear
Wangchuk blames frustrated Gen Z for Leh violence
Wangchuk blames frustrated Gen Z for Leh violence
Buddhist groups seek judicial probe into Leh violence
Buddhist groups seek judicial probe into Leh violence
'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing
'Entire Leh would've burned down': DGP justifies firing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Sonal Chauhan rocks her dazzling new look!0:46

Sonal Chauhan rocks her dazzling new look!

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali Event1:35

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali...

Drone visuals: People Throng Markets For Diwali Shopping1:12

Drone visuals: People Throng Markets For Diwali Shopping

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO