HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Crystal meth recovered from Millat Council leader's son's car

Crystal meth recovered from Millat Council leader's son's car

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 14:32 IST

x

The son of Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leader was booked for allegedly carrying some crystal meth in his car which met with an accident, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: X

Farman Raza Khan (30) was on the way to Bareilly in his car which rammed into a bus late Tuesday night near Kachhiyani Kheda temple in Shahjahanpur, they said.

"The car was badly damaged, but no one was injured in the accident, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

 

Khan is the son of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan who is an accused in the violence in Bareilly that erupted during the 'I Love Muhammad' protests in September 26 last year.

The police rushed to the accident spot and safely took Farman out of the car and provided him first aid.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the police recovered half a gram of crystal meth, an illegal substance, from a bag kept inside the car, the SP said. 

During questioning, he said he had purchased one gram crystal meth from Delhi for personal consumption and had already used a portion of it. The remaining quantity was recovered by the the police, Dwivedi said.

He added that after the accident, Farman initially tried to make excuses to evade a search by the police and delaying the opening of the car's boot.

When the police acted firmly, he handed over the keys and the narcotic substance was recovered, the SP said.

An FIR was registered under the relevant section of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances act (NDPS) Act. Further legal action is being taken in the matter, the police said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mob attacks police station in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, 6 cops injured
Mob attacks police station in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, 6 cops injured
'Now, Jail Is The Rule, Bail Is The Exception'
'Now, Jail Is The Rule, Bail Is The Exception'
'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur
'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur
Teenager with J-K links apprehended in Punjab for spying for Pakistan
Teenager with J-K links apprehended in Punjab for spying for Pakistan
Delhi man thrashed, wife molested, son stripped over gym ownership
Delhi man thrashed, wife molested, son stripped over gym ownership

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts0:40

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow0:38

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'15:54

Bolton Warns Trump on Venezuela: 'Worst of Both Worlds'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO