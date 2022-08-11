News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Crying UP cop stages protest for better food in mess, probe ordered

Crying UP cop stages protest for better food in mess, probe ordered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2022 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the 'poor' quality food provided by the mess at the police lines in Firozabad has prompted the department to order an inquiry.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video going viral on social media. Photograph: Twitter

In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.

Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

 

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
We guard borders 'empty stomach', says BSF jawan in video
We guard borders 'empty stomach', says BSF jawan in video
CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide
CRPF has lost almost 200 men to suicide
What's killing our CRPF jawans?
What's killing our CRPF jawans?
Recipes: Chocolate Barfi, Elaichi Peda
Recipes: Chocolate Barfi, Elaichi Peda
'India's GDP to contribute 22% to global growth'
'India's GDP to contribute 22% to global growth'
CBI arrests TMC leader in cattle smuggling case
CBI arrests TMC leader in cattle smuggling case
Ukraine: A Junkyard Left By War
Ukraine: A Junkyard Left By War
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Son of BSF jawan who complained about 'bad food' found dead

Son of BSF jawan who complained about 'bad food' found dead

BSF food homely, jawan's video used by Pak to demoralise troops: Force chief

BSF food homely, jawan's video used by Pak to demoralise troops: Force chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances