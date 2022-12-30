News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Crucial meet today on genome sequencing of positive Covid samples

Crucial meet today on genome sequencing of positive Covid samples

By Shalini Bhardwaj
December 30, 2022 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) will hold a virtual meeting on Friday evening on Genome sequencing which will focus on the genome sequencing results of international travellers who tested COVID-19 positive, sources told ANI.

IMAGE: A health worker tests a foreign tourist for COVID-19 at the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

It's expected that INSACOG will be once again releasing a bulletin from next week on updates about the types of variants present in India.

 

In November INSACOG issued a bulletin mentioning that XBB BJ.1/ BM.1.1.1 detected in multiple states in India, 'XBB, a BJ 1/ BM.1.1.1 recombinant lineage with a breakpoint in the spike protein is presently appearing in multiple countries. This recombinant lineage was first detected in Singapore and US and has also been identified in multiple states in India. A sub-lineage of XBB with an additional mutation is also detected (XBB.1)'.

As per the latest guidelines, international passengers travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

This is in addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure, stated the Union health ministry.

It said that the test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation worldwide, particularly in the aforesaid countries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shalini Bhardwaj
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Indians Not Taking Booster Covid Vaccine
Indians Not Taking Booster Covid Vaccine
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Suu Kyi to spend 33 yrs in jail with fresh 7-yr term
Suu Kyi to spend 33 yrs in jail with fresh 7-yr term
Sheezan tried to convert Tunisha, killed her: Mom
Sheezan tried to convert Tunisha, killed her: Mom
The greatest of all time, finally together in heaven
The greatest of all time, finally together in heaven
Sensex, Nifty pare intra-day gains to end in red
Sensex, Nifty pare intra-day gains to end in red
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No major Covid outbreak likely in India: Expert

No major Covid outbreak likely in India: Expert

Why does China have Covid surge and not India?

Why does China have Covid surge and not India?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances