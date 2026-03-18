Over 1 Crore Public Grievances Received in Five Years: What's Being Done?

India's Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has received over 1 crore grievances in the last five years, prompting government initiatives to improve accountability and efficiency in addressing citizen concerns.

Key Points Over 1 crore public grievances were received via the CPGRAMS system in the last five years, highlighting the scale of citizen concerns.

The average time for disposal of public grievances by central government entities was 15 days in 2025, with a majority resolved within 21 days.

The government has implemented 10-step reforms and comprehensive guidelines to enhance the efficiency and accountability of the public grievance redressal mechanism.

Grievance redressal timelines have been rationalised from 30 to 21 days, with emphasis on root cause analysis and citizen feedback.

A review meeting module has been introduced in CPGRAMS to facilitate senior-level review of public grievances.

Over 1 crore public grievances have been received in the last five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

These grievances were received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), which allows citizens to raise complaints online.

As many as 1,11,89,384 public grievances were received between 2021 and February 2026, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Of these, 20,00,590 grievances were received in 2021, 19,18,238 in 2022 and 19,53,057 in 2023.

In the next two years, 26,15,321 and 22,78,256 grievances were received, and between January and February this year, 4,23,922 were recorded, he said.

Grievance Redressal Efficiency

"In the year 2025, the average time for disposal of public grievances for central government ministries/departments was 15 days, and 82.1% of grievances were disposed of within the prescribed timeline of 21 days," the minister said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) regularly reviews grievance disposal performance of ministries and departments and states and Union territories through monthly review meetings, he said.

"Ministries/departments and states/UTs with higher pendency or delays are advised to take corrective measures," Singh said.

Government Initiatives for Improvement

The government has undertaken several measures to improve accountability and efficiency of the grievance redressal mechanism under CPGRAMS, including implementation of the 10-step reforms, he said.

Further, the Comprehensive Guidelines for Effective Redressal of Public Grievances, issued in August 2024, rationalised the grievance redressal timeline from 30 days to 21 days and mandate the establishment of dedicated grievance cells, emphasis on root cause analysis, action on citizen feedback, and strengthening of grievance escalation mechanisms, Singh said.

A review meeting module has also been operationalised in CPGRAMS to facilitate senior-level review of public grievances, he said.