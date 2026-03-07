How a Kerala MLA Uncovered a Cyber Fraud Attempt Linking Her to Terrorism

A Kerala MLA narrowly avoided becoming a victim of cyber fraud after uncovering a sophisticated scheme where criminals impersonated Anti-Terrorism Squad officers and falsely linked her to a terror investigation.

Kongad CPI(M) MLA K Shantakumari on Saturday said that she was targeted by a cyber fraud gang which contacted her claiming that an accused in the Pahalgam bomb blast case used a sim and a bank account in her name.

She said that she initially received a call on Friday morning by someone claiming to be from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and she was told that a sim in her name was used by one of the Pahalgam bomb blast accused.

"The person said that a case has been registered against me in March 2025. I told him I am an MLA of the ruling party in Kerala after which he said that someone from Thiruvananthapuram cyber cell will call me," she told reporters here.

Thereafter, a person claiming to be an officer in the cyber cell headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram called her and spoke to her in "north-Indian Malayalam" and asked whether she had gone to Mumbai or Kashmir in the past.

After speaking to her for a few minutes, he asked her to call another number, which turned out to be of another alleged ATS officer, she said.

The MLA said that the ATS officer spoke to her in English and told her that, in normal circumstances, she would have to appear in person for recording of her statement.

"He then asked me to save the number on WhatsApp and soon I got a video call from him. Till now, I had not told my family what was happening as I was curious to find out what it was all about and whether it would affect my party.

"I took the video call in my office room at my home and I was told that my statement will be recorded and they also asked for my Aadhaar number," she said.

While she was on the video call, her husband and son came there and on seeing them, the alleged ATS officer asked them to sit with her.

"My son said it appeared to be an AI image of the officer and he angrily questioned that person as to who he was and to show his identity. Meanwhile, my driver informed the local police. But, I did not know about it at that moment," she said.

Shantakumari also said that during the nearly two-hour-long conversation with those persons that a bank account was existing in her name in Mumbai and it was used to collect funds for the bomb blast by the accused.

She said that when she gave her Aadhaar number to them on the video call, she was told they would verify her involvement in the case.

The MLA said that she did get panicked when she was told that the Pakistan-related accused used a number in her name as the assembly elections were coming up.

"I was told that as an MLA, such a case would affect my future as a non-involvement certificate from them is required to contest in the elections," she said.

Subsequently, she cut the call as suggested by her son, she said, adding that the alleged ATS officer video-called her back 3-4 times again, but she did not attend them.

"Then he sent a message to either take the call or they will take action," she said.

Soon thereafter, police arrived and recorded her statement regarding the incident, she said.

The MLA also said that she has forwarded a complaint to the cyber cell.

I have been told that the matter will be investigated seriously, Shantakumari said.