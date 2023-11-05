CPI-M to hold pro-Palestine rallies across Kerala, questions Cong stand

Communist Party of India-Marxist state secretary MV Govindan on Sunday said the party would organise Palestine solidarity events across the state, and attacked the opposition Congress party alleging that it has diluted its stand on the issue.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Left party activists stage a protest against Israel's bombing in Gaza demanding the end of the genocide and providing humanitarian aid to Palestine, in Guwahati, November 1, 2023.

Talking to reporters, Govindan said the Indian Union Muslim League had expressed support for the CPI-M rally on November 11 but was not taking part in it due to technical difficulties as being part of the Congress-led Front.

Attacking the Congress party, the senior Left leader said the grand old party does not have any intention of organising any Palestine solidarity event, which was evident from the show cause notice issued by it to its leader Aryadan Shoukath who took part in such an event recently.

"The IUML yesterday (Saturday) said that they are not attending the rally on November 11 due to technical difficulties. We all understand that the technical difficulty is the opposition raised by the Congress party. The programme, however, has their support. They made it clear in yesterday's press meet that they support the cause," Govindan said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday rejected the allegations and said the CPI-M was using the Palestine issue for political gains.

"The CPI-M is organising a pro-Palestine rally, but they are focusing the conversation around the League and the UDF (United Democratic Front). They are trying to use the serious issue of Palestine for political gains," Satheesan said.

The IUML on Saturday said that it will not participate in the CPI-M rally scheduled in Kozhikode to show solidarity with war-ravaged Palestine.

The IUML leadership expressed gratitude for the invitation but explained that they are a part of the Congress-led opposition UDF and, as such, cannot technically take part in the event.

The CPI-M party secretary said the Left party would cooperate with non-communal forces to resist genocidal aggression by Israel in Palestine.

"Congress does not have any intention to proceed with Palestine solidarity. We all saw that a show cause notice was issued against Aryadan Shoukath for the programme held in Malappuram in the name of a foundation. That is the Congress position," he said.

The Kerala leadership of the Congress party recently sought explanation from KPCC General Secretary Shoukath for taking part in a pro-Palestine rally organised by Aryadan Foundation at Malappuram

Addressing the press meet, Govindan said the country's national movement has a history of observing Palestine Day.

"From Gandhi and Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, this position continued but it was changed in favour of Israel during Narasimha Rao's reign. Congress in Kerala is with Israel. Shashi Tharoor's speech is the Congress position," he added.

A row had erupted in Kerala over the speech of Tharoor in October last at the Palestine solidarity rally organised by the IUML, in which he had said that the October 7 attack on Israel was a "terrorist strike".