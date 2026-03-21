Cow Vigilante's Death Triggers Uproar in Mathura

The death of a cow vigilante in Mathura after being hit by a truck has ignited protests and a major traffic blockade, raising tensions during President Murmu's visit.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A cow vigilante, known as 'Farsa wale Baba', died after being struck by a truck on a highway near the Haryana border in Mathura.

The incident sparked violent protests and a traffic blockade, disrupting traffic for several kilometres.

Supporters allege the vigilante was run over by cattle smugglers, while authorities claim the accident was due to poor visibility.

Police have detained several people for questioning and restored traffic after using mild force to disperse protesters.

The incident occurred during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the district, adding to the tension.

A cow vigilante popularly known as 'Farsa wale Baba' was killed after he was struck by a truck on a highway near the Haryana border early Saturday when he along with his aides stopped another vehicle on suspicion of cattle smuggling, officials said.

The incident triggered violent protests and a traffic blockade on the day when President Droupadi Murmu was visiting the district. Angry locals blocked the national highway, leading to traffic snarls stretching several kilometres.

Supporters of Chandrashekhar, who was known as 'Farsa wale Baba', alleged he was run over by cattle smugglers when he was trying to stop a truck carrying cattle near the Kotvan border area. Authorities rejected the claim and claimed the accident occurred due to poor visibility.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the incident occurred around 4 am when the victim, along with his followers, stopped a Nagaland-registered container on suspicion that it was carrying cattle near the Kosi Kalan area. The vehicle was found to be carrying grocery items such as soap, phenyl and shampoo.

He said that amid dense fog, a Rajasthan-registered truck carrying wire rammed into them from behind, leading to Chandrashekhar's death on the spot. The truck driver was injured, and the vehicle was damaged.

Protests and Police Response

According to videos circulating on social media, protesters allegedly vandalised police and administrative vehicles when authorities attempted to clear the road.

The police later resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said some anti-social elements tried to disturb the situation, prompting police action.

Four to five people have been detained for questioning, he said, adding that the situation was under control with traffic restored. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, he added.

The police said the Chandrashekhar's body was taken by followers to his gaushala (cow shelter) in Ajanokh village for the last rites. A post-mortem will be conducted if the family or followers request it in writing.

President Murmu's Visit

Earlier in the day, Murmu prayed at the Danghati Temple in Govardhan, where she participated in the aarti of Giriraj Ji Maharaj and performed Govardhan Parikrama as part of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit.