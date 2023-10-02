News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Covid vax pioneers awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

Covid vax pioneers awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2023 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

'The 2023 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19,' The Nobel Prize posted on X on Monday.

 

'The findings by 2023 #NobelPrize laureates Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman led to the approval of two highly successful mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in late 2020. The vaccines have saved millions of lives and prevented severe disease in many more,' the post added.

The Nobel Assembly said the discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020.

'Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,' it said.

It said the laureates discovered that base-modified mRNA can be used 'to block activation of inflammatory reactions and increase protein production when mRNA is delivered to cells'.

The Nobel Assembly said Karikó and Weissman published their results in a seminal 2005 paper that received little attention at the time but laid the foundation for critically important developments that have served humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Received Both Doses? Be Careful Please
Received Both Doses? Be Careful Please
How India Saved More Than 100,000 Lives
How India Saved More Than 100,000 Lives
Expert panel bats for Covovax as Covid booster jab
Expert panel bats for Covovax as Covid booster jab
Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze; Ancy wins silver
Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze; Ancy wins silver
Intel gathering posts to come up along China border
Intel gathering posts to come up along China border
Rachin's journey: Cheering from B'luru pub to WC squad
Rachin's journey: Cheering from B'luru pub to WC squad
No high-handedness in Manipur, say CBI, NIA
No high-handedness in Manipur, say CBI, NIA
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'So far, Covid vaccines protect from severe illness'

'So far, Covid vaccines protect from severe illness'

Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine launched

Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine launched

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances