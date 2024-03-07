News
Court summons Kejriwal on March 16 after fresh complaint by ED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2024 11:45 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh complaint by the ED for allegedly evading its summonses in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the complaint before the court on Wednesday, seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

 

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor not honouring summonses number 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
