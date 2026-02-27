'Court proved we are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in the liquor policy case, leading him to claim a major political conspiracy orchestrated to dismantle the AAP.

IMAGE: AAP Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks down as he speaks to the media after being discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Arvind Kejriwal discharged in liquor policy case by Delhi court.

Kejriwal alleges the case was a 'political conspiracy' to eliminate AAP.

Court cited lacunae and lack of evidence in the CBI chargesheet.

Kejriwal claims Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were behind the case.

An emotional Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the corruption case against him was the 'biggest political conspiracy' in the history of Independent India, as a court in New Delhi discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case.

Just as the verdict came, the three-time ex-Delhi chief minister broke down before reporters.

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imaandar'," he said.

Conspiracy to finish off AAP: Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that the 'conspiracy' of the excise case was hatched to finish off Aam Aadmi Party.

It was entirely a fake case with the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind its fabrication, the fresh-off-the-hook leader alleged.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, in the excise police-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation charge sheet.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the charge sheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the matter.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.