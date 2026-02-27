HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'Court proved we are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict

'Court proved we are honest': Kejriwal breaks down after verdict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 12:31 IST

x

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in the liquor policy case, leading him to claim a major political conspiracy orchestrated to dismantle the AAP.

Kejriwal breaks down after acquittal

IMAGE: AAP Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks down as he speaks to the media after being discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Arvind Kejriwal discharged in liquor policy case by Delhi court.
  • Kejriwal alleges the case was a 'political conspiracy' to eliminate AAP.
  • Court cited lacunae and lack of evidence in the CBI chargesheet.
  • Kejriwal claims Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were behind the case.

An emotional Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the corruption case against him was the 'biggest political conspiracy' in the history of Independent India, as a court in New Delhi discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case.

Just as the verdict came, the three-time ex-Delhi chief minister broke down before reporters.

 

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imaandar'," he said.

Conspiracy to finish off AAP: Kejriwal 

Kejriwal alleged that the 'conspiracy' of the excise case was hatched to finish off Aam Aadmi Party.

It was entirely a fake case with the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind its fabrication, the fresh-off-the-hook leader alleged.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, in the excise police-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation charge sheet.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the charge sheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the matter.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Times Arvind Kejriwal Made Headlines
10 Times Arvind Kejriwal Made Headlines
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
Kejriwal: Anti-corruption crusader to scam accused
Kejriwal: Anti-corruption crusader to scam accused
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the streets amid joyous Holi celebrations3:23

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the...

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation3:57

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact Awards 20260:56

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO