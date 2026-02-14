Court orders inspection of Lamborghini involved in Kanpur accident

Following a high-profile accident on Kanpur's VIP Road, a local court has ordered a thorough inspection of the Lamborghini involved to determine its role and gather crucial evidence for the ongoing probe

IMAGE: A view of the damaged Lamborghini car seized by the Gwaltoli police station, in Kanpur on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The inspection aims to assess the vehicle's condition and impact dynamics to determine responsibility.

The court's order follows an application by the car owner, Shivam Mishra, seeking the vehicle's release.

Shivam Mishra secured bail after being arrested in connection with the accident.

The Lamborghini remains seized as key evidence in the case, which injured several people.

A local court on Friday directed the police to conduct a technical and mechanical inspection of the Lamborghini car involved in the high-profile crash that left several people injured on VIP Road earlier this week, and submit a detailed report before the next hearing on February 20.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Amit Singh instructed the Gwaltoli SHO to examine the high-end car bearing the registration number DL11CF4018, and complete all required formalities.

The court also sought a compliance report along with the case file.

The direction came after the car's owner and prime accused, Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, moved an application on Monday, a day after the accident, seeking the release of the luxury vehicle.

The plea prompted the court to first assess the car's evidentiary value before taking a decision.

Police informed the court that the inspection process is still pending, an official said, requesting anonymity.

DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava told PTI that the matter has been listed for hearing on February 20.

The vehicle, a Lamborghini Revuelto, remains seized as a key evidence in the case, which left several persons injured after the car rammed into pedestrians and other vehicles on VIP Road in the Gwaltoli police station area on Sunday.

Officials said a mechanical and forensic assessment would help ascertain the vehicle's condition, impact dynamics and other factors relevant to fixing responsibility in the case.

When asked whether Shivam had been served any fresh notice for questioning, the officials declined to comment, stating that the media would be informed whenever he appears before police to record his statement.

With the release plea now linked to the pending inspection report, the next hearing is expected to determine whether the high-end vehicle should be returned to the owner or retained for further probe.

Shivam secured bail from a local court on Thursday, just a few hours after his arrest in connection with the case.

The crash on Sunday, in which the speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam rammed into six people, has triggered public outrage and intense scrutiny of the investigation.

Shivam's father had earlier claimed that his son was not driving the car and accused the police of framing him. However, the police maintained that the investigation established that Shivam was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Shivam's father also alleged that the car had experienced a technical issue prior to the crash.