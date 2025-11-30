Mercedes hits 3 near Delhi mall, leaving one dead

A 23-year-old man died, and two others were injured after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near a mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in upscale Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.

IMAGE: A view of the spot where a Mercedes car hit three people in the Vasant Kunj area near Ambience mall, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The accident occurred at 2.33 am when a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj North police station.

"A team reached the spot opposite a mall and found a mangled Mercedes G63," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in a statement.

According to the police, three men -- aged 23, 35, and 23 years -- all employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall, were found injured at the spot.

They were waiting for a vehicle to return to their rented accommodation in Munirka after finishing their shift, police said.

The three were taken to a hospital where Rohit (23), a native of Uttarakhand's Chamoli, was declared dead by doctors, while the other two injured persons -- Kapil and Lalit -- are undergoing treatment, they said.

According to police, Kapil's condition is stated to be serious, and he remains admitted in the ICU, police sources said.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the high-end vehicle first lost control after the vehicle hit a divider and then crashed into a pole before veering sharply towards an auto stand where the three victims were waiting, police said.

The car driver, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended. He was returning home after attending a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash, police added.

The SUV is registered in the name of Abhishek, a friend of the accused, they said.

Police sources said Shivam, an engineer working for a software company in Noida, recently got married.

"He attended a marriage function nearby and was returning home when his vehicle lost control at the stretch near the mall," a source said.

His wife and brother, who were inside the vehicle, did not suffer major injuries in the crash.

Police said an initial test conducted using a liquor meter did not indicate the presence of alcohol.

"However, as a matter of procedure, a medical examination was also conducted to determine if the accused had consumed liquor. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

An first information report under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Later in the day, Rohit's family members alleged that the SUV was overspeeding. His uncle, Balwant Singh, told police and media persons that the vehicle came at a very high speed, lost control, and mowed down the three who were merely waiting to go home after a long day at work.

"Rohit was the sole breadwinner of the house. He started supporting his family when he was just 20 years old. He was a very kind-hearted person. He was just standing there trying to find a ride home, but the accused killed all our dreams," Balwant said.

Family members said that Rohit earned around Rs 15,000 per month working as a chef in a restaurant inside Ambience Mall. His family, including his elder brother Chandan, sister, and parents, live in Uttarakhand.

"He would send back most of his earnings to support his parents. His death is a severe blow to the family," his uncle added.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot on Sunday morning and collected samples from the vehicle, including airbag deployment patterns, skid marks, and the angle of impact.

CCTV footage from the mall entrance and nearby street cameras is also being examined to determine the precise speed of the vehicle and to corroborate eyewitness accounts.

Residents and shopkeepers of the area, who reached the spot shortly after the incident, told police that they heard a loud crash. A senior officer said both surviving victims would be examined further once their medical condition stabilises.

"Their statements will provide clarity on how the accident unfolded," he said.

Police said that they have impounded the vehicle and further investigation is underway.