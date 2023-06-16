Court grants ED 8-day custody of TN minister Balaji

A local court in Chennai on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) eight days custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency on June 14.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji being taken to a private hospital in Chennai. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Balaji's counsel A Saravanan said the court has made it clear to the ED that Balaji cannot be shifted out of the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment for heart-related issue.

Balaji appeared before the court through video conferencing.

Saravanan told reporters the court granted eight days custody of Balaji to ED and told the agency that he shall not be shifted out of the Kauvery hospital where he is undergoing treatment now.

The court was informed that Balaji was set to undergo a bypass surgery in "3-5 days," and certain drugs he has been prescribed have been stopped to facilitate the procedure.

The next course of action will be taken based on consultations with senior advocates, he added.

Balaji was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with a cash for jobs scam dating back to the earlier Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime where he was transport minister.