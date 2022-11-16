News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Court directs police to probe ex-minister Malik's remarks against Wankhede

Court directs police to probe ex-minister Malik's remarks against Wankhede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 16, 2022 18:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A sessions court in Maharashtra has directed the Washim police to conduct an investigation into the alleged remarks made by Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik against Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

IMAGE: NCP leader Nawab Malik. Photograph: ANI Photo

The sessions court in Washim district passed the order on Tuesday on a complaint filed by Sanjay Wankhede, the cousin of Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede.

 

Sanjay Wankhede had in his complaint sought an investigation against former Maharashtra minister Malik for making defamatory and false remarks on the caste certificate and caste of Sameer Wankhede and their entire family.

He had sought a probe against Malik under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Additional sessions judge HM Deshpande directed the Washim police to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The court said the police have not taken any action despite a complaint sent to them in November 2021.

"Considering the allegations made in the complaint, an investigation as prayed by the complainant is necessary in the present matter," the order said.

Sanjay Wankhede claimed he had first written to the Washim police seeking for a case to be registered against Malik. When the police did not take any action, he filed a private complaint with the sessions court seeking a probe against Malik.

"Considering the allegations made in the complaint and documents filed on record, more particularly the caste certificate, it certainly discloses a cognisable offence which is necessary to be investigated by the police," the court said in its order.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Malik in February this year in a money laundering case. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

The NCP leader last year alleged that Sameer Wankhede had submitted forged documents to obtain his caste certificate.

The IRS officer then refuted the allegations and said Malik was targeting him as the NCB had arrested the NCP leader's son-in-law in a drugs case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Malik apologises to HC for remarks against Wankhedes
Malik apologises to HC for remarks against Wankhedes
Defamation suit only to hide illegalities: Malik to HC
Defamation suit only to hide illegalities: Malik to HC
Sameer Wankhede's father files complaint against Malik
Sameer Wankhede's father files complaint against Malik
'Worst moment in my life'
'Worst moment in my life'
Modi gifts Himachal, Gujarat artefacts to world leaders
Modi gifts Himachal, Gujarat artefacts to world leaders
Rotomac Global booked in Rs 750 crore bank fraud case
Rotomac Global booked in Rs 750 crore bank fraud case
FIFA WC: Depay fit but might not start opening game
FIFA WC: Depay fit but might not start opening game
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

People have a right to know about Wankhede: Malik

People have a right to know about Wankhede: Malik

Docs mention Wankhede's mom as Muslim, Hindu: Malik

Docs mention Wankhede's mom as Muslim, Hindu: Malik

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances