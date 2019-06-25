'Country went through Super Emergency in last 5 years'

June 25, 2019 10:52 IST

Taking aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the country went through a period of 'Super Emergency' in the last five years -- Narendra Modi's first tenure as prime minister.

"Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a 'Super Emergency'. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country," Banerjee tweeted on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency.

Banerjee, who has been at loggerheads with the BJP, did not participate in the recent all-party meetings convened by Prime Minister Modi. She also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new government last month and did not attend the NITI Aayog meeting held on June 15.

On the other hand, Modi said that the country saluted those who "fiercely and fearlessly" resisted the Emergency period.

"India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset," he tweeted.

June 25 marks the day when then prime minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

The Emergency is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.