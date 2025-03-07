HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cop Beats Up Boy For Entering Mock Drill For PM

Cop Beats Up Boy For Entering Mock Drill For PM

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 07, 2025 17:31 IST

A police officer in Surat was caught on video beating up a young boy on a bicycle on Thursday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The incident occurred when the Surat police was conducting a mock drill for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Friday.

At that point of time, the young boy entered the security drill zone after which the police officer caught him and started hitting him.

A person from a nearby building shot a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

Vimal Harsora posted on X: 'This is not the first time that Gujarat police has done this, it has been happening for years and the people do not see the video clips of all of them as they are not in the market.'

'I do not think that the police are sincerely interested in becoming friends of the people, they seem to be more interested in following the orders of their boss,' Harsora added.

Following the social media outrage the Surat police announced that it has taken action against the police officer in the video, B A Gadhvi.

A report in The Times of India newspaper stated, 'Gadhvi was removed from ground duty and reassigned to control room.'

An unverified account of the Surat City Police on X stated, 'A video of a cyclist entering a convoy during a police rehearsal yesterday has gone viral. The police sub-inspector in the video had come to Surat from Morbi district for security, Surat city police have reported the police sub-inspector B K Gadhvi and sent him back to Morbi.'

'B K Gadhvi will also get a part of his salary cut for one year,' the account added.

REDIFF NEWS
