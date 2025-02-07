HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » RBI sees retail inflation at 4.2% for next fiscal

RBI sees retail inflation at 4.2% for next fiscal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 11:25 IST

x

The Reserve Bank on Friday projected the retail inflation at 4.2 per cent for next financial year beginning April while retaining the forecast for 2024-25 at 4.8 per cent.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
 
Unveiling the last bi-monthly monetary policy of this fiscal year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said food inflation pressures, in absence of any supply side shock, should see a significant softening due to good kharif production, winter-easing in vegetable prices and favourable rabi crop prospects.

He further said core inflation is expected to rise but remain moderate.

 

Also, continued uncertainty in global financial markets coupled with volatility in energy prices and adverse weather events, presents upside risks to the inflation trajectory, he said.

Taking all these factors into consideration, CPI inflation for 2024-25 is projected at 4.8 per cent with Q4 at 4.4 per cent, Malhotra said, after chairing his first Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

"Assuming a normal monsoon next year, CPI inflation for 2025-26 is projected at 4.2 per cent with Q1 at 4.5 per cent; Q2 at 4 per cent; Q3 at 3.8 per cent; and Q4 at 4.2 per cent ," he said, and added the risks are evenly balanced.

In its last monetary policy review, the RBI had projected the headline inflation for 2024-25 at 4.8 per cent with Q3 at 5.7 per cent; and Q4 at 4.5 per cent. CPI inflation for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 4.6 per cent; and Q2 at 4 per cent.

CPI-based inflation declined to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December, mainly on account of easing of prices in the food basket, including vegetables.

It was at 5.48 per cent in November. It increased from an average of 3.6 per cent during July-August to 5.5 per cent in September and further to 6.2 per cent in October 2024.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament last week had suggested India needs to develop climate-resilient crop varieties and enhance yields to increase the production of pulses, oilseeds, tomatoes and onion to ensure long-term price stability.

It emphasised that India's food inflation rate has remained firm, driven by a few food items like vegetables and pulses.

The contribution of vegetables and pulses to the overall inflation stood at 32.3 per cent in 2024-25 (April to December).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'
'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'
Budget 2025: Grassroot Level Implementation Must
Budget 2025: Grassroot Level Implementation Must
'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'
'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'
'Portfolios Need To Be Balanced This Year'
'Portfolios Need To Be Balanced This Year'
'Govt Unsure How To Fire Economy Upwards'
'Govt Unsure How To Fire Economy Upwards'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Countries With Highest Number Of Illegal Immigrants

webstory image 2

8 Tasty, Tasty, Tasty Drumstick Or Moringa Recipes

webstory image 3

These Migraine Signs You MUST NOT Ignore

VIDEOS

Yami Gautam talks about upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'6:01

Yami Gautam talks about upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

Sonamarg sees tourism boom after PM Modi inaugurates the tunnel6:33

Sonamarg sees tourism boom after PM Modi inaugurates the...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD