Controversial slogans against PM, Shah raised at JNU

A group of Jawaharlal Nehru University students raised controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the university campus after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

According to a purported video of the protest, which was held on Monday night, slogans condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were raised.

Aditi Mishra, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, said that every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence which occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020.

"All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone," Mishra told PTI.

A senior police officer said no complaint has been received so far in this matter.

Delhi ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, however, condemned the incident and blamed the Opposition for supporting those who indulge in such acts.

"Sharjeel Imam spoke about separating Northeast India. Umar Khalid raised slogans of 'India will be broken into pieces,' and his involvement was found in the 2020 riots. Such people are shown sympathy because there are people in this Assembly who shared a stage with Sharjeel Imam," Sood told reporters, ahead of the second day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly.

He said when such people are given patronage, such things are bound to happen.

"What has happened in JNU, where Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid have been supported..., is condemnable and against the nation. You can fight over policy matters, but there is no place for violence in democracy," Sood added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sirsa alleged that those who raised slogans have no regard for the Constitution or law.

"These are separatist people. Raising such slogans against prime minister and home minister is extremely shameful. The AAP and Congress have always supported such people," he told reporters.

Violence erupted on the campus on January 5, 2020, when a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

At least 28 people, including then JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

The Delhi Police had come under attack for not acting when the mob was running riot on the campus, and especially for naming student union leaders, including Ghosh, in the two first information reports (FIRs) related to vandalism on the campus.